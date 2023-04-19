Open call for artists to fill 118 blank canvases around Dublin city

Calling all budding artists.

One of the best things about Dublin is the street art, and that includes the painted boxes that are dotted around the city.

Once again, Dublin is in need of a new lick of paint for summer 2023, and Dublin Canvas currently have a callout for artists to assist them in that.

They took to social media to spread the word of their mission, saying:

Advertisement

"Dublin Canvas is currently seeking artists to participate in this Summer's project. This Year’s Callout will consist of 118 boxes spread out over County Dublin. ⁠This is a fantastic opportunity to have your artwork displayed to the public in prime locations throughout the greater Dublin area."

While this is a great opportunity for artists looking to get their work out there, it's also amazing for Dublin as a whole, who get to enjoy their creations.

The purpose of this project is to "brighten up and turn these once dull, heavily tagged boxes into beautiful works of art, transforming County Dublin into a walking gallery of public art," according to Dublin Canvas.⁠

If you're a budding artist looking to get your work out there, you can visit the Dublin Canvas website for more information on entering. The deadline is May 19th, so you have exactly a month to work on your submission. After that the selection process will take place between May 22nd and June 2nd, and the chosen artists will have until late August to complete their box.

Advertisement

Best of luck!

Header images via Instagram/dublincanvas

READ ON:

- With goodie bags and neon interiors, is this new dentist the boujiest in Dublin?

Advertisement

- Teen makes crazy golf course out of potholes on his road

- DCC launches Public Doggie Toilet to encourage responsible dog ownership