This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside

We could easily see ourselves living here

Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 20

We all know that the property market in Dublin is seriously overheating at the moment with prices rising on average by €50 per day. It's madness.

But despite the shortage of supply and rising prices it's nice to daydream every once in a while, and number 49 Oakley Road in Ranelagh allows us to do just that.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has just hit the market and will be auctioned off on the 8th of November with the price expected to be in the region of €2 million. You'll be getting one of the prettiest houses in the capital for that price...

Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 29
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 24

Some of the main features in the house include...

  • Gas Fired Central Heating
  • High Definition CCTV Covering the Front, Side & Back of the Property
  • Video intercom
  • Electronic security gates
  • CAT 5 cabling
  • Telephone points
  • Television points
  • Burglar Alarm.
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 14 09
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 14 00
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 55
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 50
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 44
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 39
Screen Shot 2017 10 27 At 12 13 34
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight
5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich
PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

