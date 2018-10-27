This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside
We could easily see ourselves living here
We all know that the property market in Dublin is seriously overheating at the moment with prices rising on average by €50 per day. It's madness.
But despite the shortage of supply and rising prices it's nice to daydream every once in a while, and number 49 Oakley Road in Ranelagh allows us to do just that.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has just hit the market and will be auctioned off on the 8th of November with the price expected to be in the region of €2 million. You'll be getting one of the prettiest houses in the capital for that price...
Some of the main features in the house include...
- Gas Fired Central Heating
- High Definition CCTV Covering the Front, Side & Back of the Property
- Video intercom
- Electronic security gates
- CAT 5 cabling
- Telephone points
- Television points
- Burglar Alarm.
