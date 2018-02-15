Lifestyle Property and Living

This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True

Goals.

Seafort

Sometimes we come across a house that's so perfect, there's nothing we would dare to change. 

That's the case with 42 Seafort Avenue, a bright, airy work of art in Sandymount. 

Seafort Sitting Room

The home has been refurbished and extended from top to toe, combining contemporary design with period features. 

Seafort Kitchen
Seafort Bedroomm

The hall door has original stained glass, while the sitting room boasts a stunning marble fireplace. 

Sliding doors lead to the modern kitchen which features integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

Seafort Kitchen 2

Outside, you'll find a private decked area and garden as well as a separate room which could be used as a home office or gym. 

Seafort Gym
Seafort Patio

The four-bedroom beaut also has off-street parking for two cars. 

Of course, it doesn't come cheap - it's on the market for €1.15m with Sherry Fitzgerald. 

Check out the listing here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

