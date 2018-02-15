This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True

Sometimes we come across a house that's so perfect, there's nothing we would dare to change.

That's the case with 42 Seafort Avenue, a bright, airy work of art in Sandymount.

The home has been refurbished and extended from top to toe, combining contemporary design with period features.

The hall door has original stained glass, while the sitting room boasts a stunning marble fireplace.



Sliding doors lead to the modern kitchen which features integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

Outside, you'll find a private decked area and garden as well as a separate room which could be used as a home office or gym.

The four-bedroom beaut also has off-street parking for two cars.

Of course, it doesn't come cheap - it's on the market for €1.15m with Sherry Fitzgerald.

