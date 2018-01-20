Lifestyle Property and Living

This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside

Stunning design in this D3 home which is up for sale

Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 23 51

You'd be forgiven for looking at 107 Church Road down in the East Wall and thinking there wasn't much too the house. 

Blink and you'd miss it. 

The price probably gives something away because at €525,000 it tells you that there is something more behind that red door. Remarkably and telling you all you need to know about the Dublin property market the same house was selling for under €150,000 just two years ago.

As you can see though it has had a massive upgrade and is beautifully designed with a large open kitchen and living area.

Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 10
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 05

Some of the main features include, but are not limited to:

  • Newly refurbished throughout
  • Very spacious interior
  • Two storey extension to rear
  • Contemporary finishes throughout
  • Generous east facing rear garden
  • High ceilings
  • Off street parking to front
  • PVC windows
  • Gas fired central heating
  • Convenient to the city centre and IFSC
  • Easy access to the M1 via the Port Tunnel
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 25 31
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 51
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 43
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 35
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 29
Screen Shot 2017 04 13 At 19 24 22

Keen?

Of course you are. 

If you fancy splashing the cash and getting your Dublin property hat on, check out the full listing right here.

