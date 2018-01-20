This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
Stunning design in this D3 home which is up for sale
You'd be forgiven for looking at 107 Church Road down in the East Wall and thinking there wasn't much too the house.
Blink and you'd miss it.
The price probably gives something away because at €525,000 it tells you that there is something more behind that red door. Remarkably and telling you all you need to know about the Dublin property market the same house was selling for under €150,000 just two years ago.
As you can see though it has had a massive upgrade and is beautifully designed with a large open kitchen and living area.
Some of the main features include, but are not limited to:
- Newly refurbished throughout
- Very spacious interior
- Two storey extension to rear
- Contemporary finishes throughout
- Generous east facing rear garden
- High ceilings
- Off street parking to front
- PVC windows
- Gas fired central heating
- Convenient to the city centre and IFSC
- Easy access to the M1 via the Port Tunnel
Keen?
Of course you are.
If you fancy splashing the cash and getting your Dublin property hat on, check out the full listing right here.
