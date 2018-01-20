This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside

Stunning design in this D3 home which is up for sale

You'd be forgiven for looking at 107 Church Road down in the East Wall and thinking there wasn't much too the house.

Blink and you'd miss it.

The price probably gives something away because at €525,000 it tells you that there is something more behind that red door. Remarkably and telling you all you need to know about the Dublin property market the same house was selling for under €150,000 just two years ago.

As you can see though it has had a massive upgrade and is beautifully designed with a large open kitchen and living area.

Some of the main features include, but are not limited to:

Newly refurbished throughout

Very spacious interior

Two storey extension to rear

Contemporary finishes throughout

Generous east facing rear garden

High ceilings

Off street parking to front

PVC windows

Gas fired central heating

Convenient to the city centre and IFSC

Easy access to the M1 via the Port Tunnel

Keen?

Of course you are.

If you fancy splashing the cash and getting your Dublin property hat on, check out the full listing right here.

