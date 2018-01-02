News Lifestyle Property and Living

Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year

The latest property report is pretty grim

Shutterstock 529652572

For anyone hoping to buy their own home in Dublin in 2018, it's not looking great. The latest property report by Myhome.ie has outlined some tough times ahead for Dublin's property market - and wannabe homeowners should take note. 

Their Dublin property analysis showed that the capital has seen the sharpest acceleration in house price inflation over the past 12 months, with asking prices for homes up 11% year-on-year. 

Asking prices for Dublin homes are expected to rise by another 6-7% in 2018

In Dublin the median price of a home was €330,000 compared with €195,000 in the rest of Ireland, with the average price of a four-bedroom detached home going for €633,000.

The average Dublin buyer needed a deposit of almost €53,000

The report showed that the average Dublin buyer last year had an income of €77,000, a deposit of €52,800 and purchased a home worth €321,000.

Dublin homes are selling at an increasingly fast rate

At the end of the year the number of properties listed for sale on Myhome.ie had fallen to just 18,900 - a record low.

Not surprisingly the average time to sale agreed was just 3.8 months nationally and 2.8 months in Dublin. Theses figure show that whatever stock is for sale is sold ever more quickly.

Header image: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Conor McGregor Addresses Rumours That He's Set To Be The Next President Of Ireland
Conor McGregor Addresses Rumours That He's Set To Be The Next President Of Ireland
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend
PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
News

REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Sponsored

FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
News

Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
News

Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin