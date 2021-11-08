Santa is coming to the IMMA this winter and tickets go on sale today!

By Katy Thornton

November 8, 2021 at 9:35am

The Christmas countdown is officially on, and what better way to celebrate than a trip to see Santa?

The Royal Hospital Kilmainham, home to the Irish Museum of Modern Art, welcomes Santa this winter for the very first time to their gardens. It promises to be an exciting immersive and interactive experience for all that journey to see it. There will be games, music, lots of festive food, and of course, our old friend St. Nick.

The entire IMMA campus embraces Christmas this year, with a host of wintery activities, perfect for a family day out. The gift shop will sell a selection of unique items for stockings or under the tree, and their café, The Flying Dog, will serve only the best seasonal treats. The Continental Circus Berlin is back with a new show called 'Miracles'. For those who love their art, the IMMA celebrates its 30 year anniversary with huge exhibition called 'The Narrow Gate of the Here-and-Now'.

Tickets go on sale today, 8th November, at 12pm so set your reminders to avoid disappointment. The Santa event runs from Friday the 26th November until Thursday the 23rd December. Plenty of time to pop in for a chat and a catch up with the man in the big red coat.

So, whether you've been naughty or nice, why not get your tickets HERE, and enjoy a fun filled day at the IMMA this winter.

