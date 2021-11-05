The Irish Lululemon store will be open in time for Christmas

By Fiona Frawley

November 5, 2021 at 5:02pm

Exciting news for anyone who's been wondering what to get the legging lover in their lives.

Over the summer, the athleisure stans of Ireland rejoiced when we heard Lululemon would be opening a stand alone store in Dublin. Now, the grand opening is getting closer and closer and we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about Grafton Street's latest addition.

Lululemon will open the doors of its Dublin store on Friday December 3rd at 10am. Alongside Lululemon’s concessions within Brown Thomas Cork and Brown Thomas Dublin, this will be the first stand-alone store
in Ireland, with further expansion planned for next year.

Inside, you'll find the brand’s latest collections showcased across the store’s two light-filled floors, spanning 3600 sq. ft. A team of passionate educators will be on hand to support guests in finding the perfect gear for their chosen activity, as well as discovering the latest studio openings, best running routes, and food destinations in the local area. It's a whole lifestyle, babe.

If you haven't yet invested in a pair of Lulu's and are wondering what the hype is, the Canadian brand incorporates a unique ‘The Science of Feel" element to their designs - "a human-first approach to
unlocking performance potential. Because when you feel your best, you perform your best". You said it, Lu.

The Dublin store promises to be "a hub for local guests to live the Sweatlife through sweat, connection, and personal development".

Will you be first in the queue come December?

Header image via Instagram/lululemon

