The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?

Ah go on, go on, go on, go on...

Now is your time to pop on that sparkly tiara and take to the stage – The Rose of Tralee has launched the search for this year's applicants and the Dublin Rose Centre is looking for a True Blue.

It's been 15 years since a Dublin Rose has taken the crown, so stakes are high.

The 2003 Rose of Tralee (and the last winner from Dublin!), Orla Tobin, said:

“I met some of my best, forever friends through the Rose of Tralee experience and they are like my second family. It gave me the opportunity to travel around the world, become an ambassador for UNICEF Ireland and gather a lifetime of memories that will always stay with me. All I would say now is fill in the application form, put your name forward to be a Rose and whatever will be will be.”

Just think... You too could bust some moves like this:

#NeverForget.

You gotta meet all this criteria to apply:

Be 18 years of age by January 1st 2018 and will not have reached your 28th birthday on or prior to September 1st 2018.

Be unmarried or never been married.

Be female, born in Ireland or an Irish citizen or of Irish origin by virtue of one of your ancestors having been born in Ireland.

For applicants residing outside the island of Ireland – be living in the region you wish to represent for a minimum of one year and recommend that if selected as the Rose that you will remain resident in this region for the following 12 months.

Never have previously represented any Centre as a Rose in the Regional Festival or International Rose of Tralee Selection.

Be available for Rose Selection events and if selected be available for International Festival events.

Intrigued? Or perhaps you know a mate who would be perfect for this? You can see more info on how to apply here.

READ NEXT: Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today



Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here