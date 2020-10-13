These are the seven best mental health documentaries you can watch right now

If you've got Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+, then you can watch some of these mental health documentaries right now.

When we think of consuming something that could help us with our mental health, our minds automatically go to self-help books, or podcasts, but chances are you didn't realise there is a host of helpful documentaries and series on your streaming services, too.

Becoming (Disney+)

Sometimes all we need to hear is that we aren't alone in our particular struggles, and Becoming tells the origin stories of entertainers and athletes in their own words. Each episode focuses on their trips down memory lane for an intimate look at the struggles and successes that led them to where they are today.

Heal (Netflix)

The connection between mental health and physical health is explored in this documentary, featuring interviews with spiritual leaders, leading physicians, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

The Mind Explained (Netflix)

This docu-series looks at explaining different aspects of our brains, and what happens to it under different circumstances, from suffering from anxiety, to practising mindfulness, and processing our dreams and medications.

Minimalism (Netflix)

We can often get caught up in the ideal that if we don't have the latest, brightest, newest, most-expensive THINGS available, then we're failing at life. This documentary looks at how a "less is more" approach to life can make you feel free of these anxieties.

Shinrin-Yoku (Prime Video)

This is just a lovely, long, relaxing video in which you go through a "shinrin-yoku", or forest bath, and allow the lovely visuals and sounds to wash over you.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

It is likely you've already heard of this one, but it is even more important to a lot of people now than it was when it was released, as a lot more of us are now working from home and need to de-clutter our surroundings. Marie Kondo is definitely the lady to help us with that!

8 Minute Meditation to Forget and Forgive (Prime Video)

This is only eight minutes so we don't have a trailer for this one (because it would be most of what you'd be watching), but a short guided meditation that has been designed to help you mentally make your peace with issues in your life could be something of use to a lot of us.

READ NEXT: These are the five best mental health podcasts to listen to right now