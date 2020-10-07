These are the five best mental health podcasts to listen to right now

Whether you need help with sleep, anxiety, or depression, these are the best podcasts to listen to.

2020 has proven to be a particularly stressful year, and with lockdown restrictions arriving just as the days are getting colder and the nights are getting longer, it is important to stay aware of your own mental health.

Depression, anxiety, stress, and insomnia are all on the rise throughout lockdown, and we can all do with as much help with alleviating these issues as we can get.

Thankfully, there are some amazing podcasts out there to help with any and all of the above issues.

Best podcast for beginners - The Mindful Minute

We all need to start somewhere, and sometimes making that first step can be trickiest one, what with the overwhelming options available to us. Thankfully, pretty much everyone in the know recommends The Mindful Minute as the best way "in" to this world of meditation, mindfulness and mental health podcasts. However, don't let the title fool you, these episodes can go up to an hour long, so make sure you put the time aside during your week.

Best podcast for anxiety - Anxiety Slayer

That title alone should tell you everything you need to know, but this award-winning anxiety relief podcast is filled with tips, tools, and practices to help you calm anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks.

Best podcast for stress - The Daily Meditation Podcast

Stress and anxiety are not the same thing: anxiety persists even when the cause of the initial stress is absent, where stress is a more immediate response. Thankfully, this daily podcast explores a weekly theme based on an emotion, and a new meditation technique every day. Best of all, they rarely run longer than 10 minutes each, which is perfect those with a full, busy day.

Best podcast for sleep - Sleep and Relax ASMR

Pretty much everyone we've encountered has talked about having trouble sleeping lately. This podcast ranges its relaxing sounds from gently crashing waves and thunderstorms to subway rides and walks across the desert, so chances are you'll encounter the right soundscape to send you off to sleep.

Best podcast for depression - Meditation Minis

This award-winning guided meditation podcast by hypnotherapist Chel Hamilton is here to help calm overcome negative thinking, increase your confidence, and more. And again, they usually run at about 10 minutes per episode, so make for a perfect mini-break from the rest of your day.

