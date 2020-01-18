TikTok is opening a Dublin office with 100 jobs lined up

Video-sharing app TikTok is set to open a Dublin office which will create 100 jobs by the end of the year.

The 'trust and safety' hub will be one of three regional offices, along with others in San Francisco and Singapore. It will be led by Cormac Keenan, who has experience of working in major internet companies such as Google and Facebook.

The Dublin hub will aim to ensure that content shared on TikTok is appropriate for local markets and if the app continues to grow as quickly as it as since it launched in 2016, the office is sure to be very busy.

TikTok's key demographic is 16-24 year olds and the app is known for creating numerous viral videos. It is said to have been a major factor in the success of the song Old Town Road by Lil Nas X last year, as well Truth Hurts by Lizzo and Roxanne by Arizona Zervas.

The most followed TikTok account belongs to 17-year-old American singer Loren Gray who has over 37 million followers. Tiktok hit headlines last year when German twins Lisa and Lena Mantler deleted their account which had 32 million followers, citing an ambition to 'break new ground' as well as concerns about safety issues.

The Dublin TikTok hub is scheduled to open this year.