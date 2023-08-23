Will Ferrell dines at Dublin steakhouse during Irish visit

We're in a glass case of emotion right now.

We always get a little bit tickled at the thought of a major celebrity wandering our fair city, and this time it is none other than Will Ferrell; not since Harry Styles graced the Vico Baths with a bag of cans have we been so excited.

The Barbie actor popped into steakhouse Hellfire, which opened on Westmoreland Street in January 2023. Executive Chef Roberto Rapisardi has created a menu based on his experience working in kitchens all over the world, with Italian, Mexican and European cuisine influencing his dishes.

According to Hellfire, Will Ferrell settled down for a three-course meal with close friends and took the time to take photographs with all the staff, including owner Executive Chef Roberto Rapisardi.

Where will he head to next, we wonder. It's a shame Hamleys is no longer open to provide some fun Elf memories. Or perhaps Ferrell's role in Anchorman has caught the eye of RTÉ for a Tubs replacement - I'm sure Ron Burgundy would translate seamlessly to radio.

