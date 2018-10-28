Woman Tells Horrifying Story About "Demon" She Brought Home From Dublin Mountains

"I can still hear the footsteps in the night time", remind us to never go there again...

Carly was on Dublin's 98FM to share her story about "the mystery of the staring cat" which at first doesn't sound so bad until you understand what the cat was actually staring at...

She was on a walk up through the Dublin Mountains and went into the famous Hell Fire Club on Montpelier Hill.

It was originally built in 1725 as a hunting lodge for a Speaker of the Irish House of Commons, William Connolly. As the story goes, "when he passed away in 1729 the lodge was taken over by an unruly young man who'd been banned from every public house in the city. From then on the Hell Fire Club became a location where hedonistic behaviour was encouraged and welcomed, and it was a hot bed for all sorts of illegal activity such as drinking, gambling and satanism."

And if that's not enough of a reason to stay clear of the place, Carly's might be.

"About five or six months ago, I went to the Hell Fire Club and brought a demon home with me. [I tried to get rid of the demon] with the help of a priest but the two cats that I have - one of them sits at the top of the stairs and keeps staring, he sees something."



The cats - according to Carly - have been able to see the ghost and one of the cats now sleeps with Carly in order to sense if the demon is close.

"[The other cat] keeps staring at the top of the stairs, he'll only go up about half way and he'll stop and stare a little bit more and then he'll come back down again.

"I got [the priest] over to the house and got him to bless the house. I was actually waking up in the middle of the night with scratches across my neck, on my legs and on my ankles.

"I was waking up with the covers completely taken off me, cupboards opening by themselves and things miraculously falling off the mantelpiece and doors slamming.

"I think I still have him in the house. He's not a very violent demon, I just think he's attached to me in some way or another.

"The scratching has stopped but I can still hear the footsteps in the night time," she concluded.

Is this demon the ghost of the "unruly young man"? Regardless, we're going to find it very hard to sleep tonight.

