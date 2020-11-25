Close

Yoga teachers seeking to have Yoga deemed an essential service during Level 3

By Rory Cashin

November 25, 2020 at 1:00pm

It could be an important change for a lot of people.

The official launch of the Irish Federation of Yoga Teachers (IFYT) is to take place on Satuday, November 28, and the launch is designed to raise awareness of the significance of yoga as health support for people at this time and beyond.

Yoga provides meditation and mindful movement techniques that can reduce stress and enhance general wellbeing, which is obviously something that more and more people might want to partake in during 2020, but under Level 3 restrictions, Yoga classes will not be considered an "essential service", and therefore unable to open.

The IFYT made the following statement about wanting that to change:

"The Yoga Industry in Ireland has been crushed with the restrictions necessary for Covid19 control. While many independent yoga teachers and studios quickly rose to the challenge and became 'techies' overnight, creating online classes and courses, many have not been in a position to do so.

"Now Irish Yoga, teachers, studio and yoga business owners have come together with a shared voice expressing the value and importance of yoga at this time. Many studies confirm the mental and physical health benefits of Yoga so the Irish Federation of Yoga Teachers is seeking to have Yoga deemed as an essential service during Level 3 of Covid19 lockdown restrictions."

On Saturday, there will be a full day of free online classes from independent teachers and yoga studios nationwide, and full details of all of the different classes can be found right here.

