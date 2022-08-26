A new Italian restaurant and cocktail bar has launched on Nassau Street

A must try Italian in Dublin.

It seems that everyone has spent the last few months travelling Italy that bringing it back to Dublin was essential. Aperitivo Cicchetti is an Italian small plates wine and cocktail bar that launches today, 26th August on Nassau Street. The intimate bar creates an atmosphere unique to an Italian swing joint circa 1950, serving classic drinks such as Aperitifs, Negronis & Spritzes.

As for food, it's all about the pasta, although they also have a selection of Stuzzichini (Appetisers), Fritti (deep fried street food), Panzerotti (deep fried mini calzone pizza), as well as meats, fish, and of course, dessert.

Advertisement

The pasta dishes range from €6.50 to €11.50, with a risotto al parmigiano plate costing only €5.50. From the photos online, the dishes looks pretty substantial in size, ideal for sharing with a pasta loving pal. There's also a good mix of meat and vegetarian pastas available.

Essentially this is going on our list of restaurants that demand to be tried as soon as physically possible. If you feel the same, you can book a table at Dublin's newest Italian Aperitivo Cicchetti Nassau Street HERE.

Header image via Instagram/aperitivodublin

READ ON: Grand Canal Street welcomes Ireland's first Truckttoria, Pastiamo