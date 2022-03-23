Here's the story with Stephen's Green's newest restaurant and bar

Three stories under one roof.

Stephen's Green's newest addition Three Storey opened two of its floors earlier in the month. The Restaurant will open towards the end of the month in the basement, but for now the Café and Spritzeria is open daily from 9am on the ground floor, and the Cocktail Bar opens Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm on the first floor.

The Restaurant

Three Storey's restaurant will hold up to 45 guests, with ex-Chapter One chef Richard Borne will be at the helm. The menu is to be Irish-themed and will consist of small plates. Borne was working for McGettigan's but left in January 2022 to pursue the opportunity at Three Storey.

The Café & Spritzeria

The ground floor spot opens to 50 guests and will provide more substantial lunchtime meals to the public, in the form of sandwiches, salads, and the odd hot item. Three Storey recently had its gas issue resolved, meaning they can now serve food in the café, as well as specialty coffee, canapés, and snacks. Later in the day there will also be spritz available (of course) and aperitivi including aromatised wines and bitter aperitivo liqueurs.

The Cocktail Bar

On the first floor of Three Storey is The Cocktail Bar, which overlooks the Stephen's Green park. This open kitchen/living room is best suited for those meeting friends after a long day of work or shopping, somewhere to catch up and enjoy one another.

Believe it or not, there's actually a fourth storey to Three Storey; a cocktail lab with gadgets and tech to invent new flavours. However, this will be closed to the public and used purely for behind-the-scenes innovation.

Well there you have it. Three Storey is currently running on shorter opening hours until their restaurant opens, but there's still plenty to see (and drink).

Header image via Instagram/threestoreydublin

