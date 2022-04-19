Rathmines welcomes new café Four Face Coffee

Good news for the sleepy people of Rathmines - there's a new coffee spot on the block to keep you caffeinated.

As if Dublin 6 wasn't already blessed with an abundance of stunning coffee shops, they've just added another to the list. New specialty café Four Face Coffee launched last Friday in Rathmines.

The coffee shop sources their coffee from Cloud Picker, their sambos from Boca Café on Spencer Dock, and their pastries from The Sugar Loaf Bakery. Making it one of the top spots Dubliners need to try for all their lunchtime needs, ASAP. We hope to see Boca's new Fajita Chicken Melt sandwich in Four Face soon. Not to mention some unreal bits from Sugar Loaf (we spent those weeks leading up to Easter absolutely drooling over their chocolate eggs). And any café that serves Cloud Picker coffee is a winner in our eyes.

Four Face coffee opens weekdays in Rathmines from 7:30am to 4:30pm, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Header image via Instagram Stories/fourfacecoffee

