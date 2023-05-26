Shaka Poké say aloha to new premises on Baggot Street

A class new lunch option for those working in the city centre.

Dublin has few and far between poké spots, so the addition of more is always welcome.

Shake Poké was my first introduction to the Hawaiian dish, and having tried a fair few bowls since then I can honestly say it is the best the county has to offer. The bowls are incredibly fresh, they offer a variety of toppings, and you get serious bang for your buck when it comes to serving size.

So my excitement went through the roof last week when they teased that they were opening new premises, and even more so today when Shaka Poké revealed they would be opening on Baggot Street, not far from their old Mespil Road location.

People who work in Dublin city centre or just off Baggot Street are about to have a fantastic new lunch option on their hands, and I for one am extremely jealous (and will likely make the journey over on office days regardless of distance - the poke bowls are that good).

We have no exact opening date for the new Shaka Poké Baggot Street location, but we'll keep an eye on their socials for more news. In the meantime you can check out their set-up in Blackrock Market.

