The Liberties has welcomed a new Turkish café and eatery

By Katy Thornton

August 18, 2023 at 3:52pm

The perfect spot for a bit of people watching.

Francis Street has a gorgeous new café to check out.

Rumi is run by three sisters, Esra Leyla, Esma, and Derya Balkir, and is named after the Persian poet and philosopher. The café is Mediterranean / Turkish, as the sisters come from Turkish roots, and the space is decorated with Turkish kilim rugs in bright, vibrant colours, sourced from their father's shop, Oriental Rugs, also on Francis Street.

The ambience for the café is perfect, with a cloudy blue ceiling reminiscent of the sky, and huge windows that allow a ton of light to come in - and for people watching. Rumi serves Imbibe coffee from Dolphins Barn as their blend of choice.

Currently Rumi serves fresh treats such as croissants, muffins, and Turkish pastries, as well as savoury lunch items, including paninis, salads, and soups. Every customer gets a free Turkish Delight with their purchase as well, that far exceeds any you have tried before.

Ideal for a quick bite and some relaxation, Rumi Café is a very welcome new addition to the Liberties that you should definitely check out the next time you're in Dublin 8.

Header images via Instagram / Rumi Café

