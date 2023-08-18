The Liberties has welcomed a new Turkish café and eatery

The perfect spot for a bit of people watching.

Francis Street has a gorgeous new café to check out.

Rumi is run by three sisters, Esra Leyla, Esma, and Derya Balkir, and is named after the Persian poet and philosopher. The café is Mediterranean / Turkish, as the sisters come from Turkish roots, and the space is decorated with Turkish kilim rugs in bright, vibrant colours, sourced from their father's shop, Oriental Rugs, also on Francis Street.

Rumour has it the a new face will arrive on Francis Street next week. Rumi Cafe has been blinging up a corner of the street in recent weeks. The new cafe will feature great coffee and tasty bites and a spot of people watching. pic.twitter.com/BA2HNah1fO — The Liberties Dublin (@libertiesdublin) July 25, 2023

The ambience for the café is perfect, with a cloudy blue ceiling reminiscent of the sky, and huge windows that allow a ton of light to come in - and for people watching. Rumi serves Imbibe coffee from Dolphins Barn as their blend of choice.

Advertisement

Currently Rumi serves fresh treats such as croissants, muffins, and Turkish pastries, as well as savoury lunch items, including paninis, salads, and soups. Every customer gets a free Turkish Delight with their purchase as well, that far exceeds any you have tried before.

Ideal for a quick bite and some relaxation, Rumi Café is a very welcome new addition to the Liberties that you should definitely check out the next time you're in Dublin 8.

Header images via Instagram / Rumi Café

Advertisement

READ ON:

- A brand new dessert parlour has opened in Dundrum

- Heartbreak Social Club have opened their new coffee shop

- Pastry lovers, rejoice - Scéal to open permanent bakery in Dublin