Tolteca launches in Tallaght with its sixth Dublin location

Get your burrito fix in D24.

Good news for those living in the D24 area, Tolteca has officially landed in Tallaght this week. The Mexican spot has five other locations in Dublin, including Rathmines, Suffolk Street, Camden Street, Baggot Street, and Swords.

Tolteca is one of Dublin's best spots for a burrito; they launched in 2011, bringing healthy and convenient Mexican food to the Irish market. Their menu is short and simple; burritos, bowls, tacos. From there you choose exactly what you want inside, from beans, to peppers, to crushed up tortilla chips. In 2021, they won Just Eat's award for Best Mexican takeaway.

My very first burrito came from Tolteca on Suffolk Street in 2014 (post Debs dress shopping) so the spot holds a special place in my heart.

Tolteca in Tallaght has limited opening hours and days, only available for delivery or collection Friday to Sunday between 4pm and 9:30pm. You can find it at the Centra in Kingswood.

Header image via Instagram/toltecaireland

