3Arena, Bord Gáis and more venues announce temporary closures

After An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all Irish schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus in Ireland, music and entertainment venues around Dublin have announced their temporary closures.
Some gave detail of which shows will be postponed or cancelled.
The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre took to their social media accounts to announce their closure and gave detail of which upcoming shows would be postponed to a later date and which shows would be cancelled altogether.
Ludovico Einaudi (due to take place on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13) will be postponed along with Leo Sayer (due to take place on Saturday, March 14).
Meanwhile, Carmen (which was supposed to take place between Sunday, March 22 and Saturday, March 28) has been cancelled altogether.
They said, "Rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks. If the rescheduled dates do not suit, you will be entitled to a refund. Those who booked via Phone or Internet can contact Ticketmaster for a refund by submitting a request via https://help.ticketmaster.ie/."
The 3Arena also made a similar announcement, writing on social media:
"3Arena is currently working with our promoters to reschedule all dates.
Original tickets purchased for all affected events will remain valid for rescheduled dates which will be notified to patrons on confirmation."
The Academy also announced their temporary closure, writing, "In the interests of public safety and the safety of our employees, we will, of course, be following the government directive, and as such no events, to include live shows and clubs, will take place until March 29."
Other Dublin venues that have announced their closures include The Button Factory, The Olympia Theatre, Whelan's and the National Concert Hall.
Varadkar made his announcement earlier today in Washington DC, saying, "We have a duty as a society to protect ourselves and above all, to protect others."