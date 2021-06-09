Anyone named Dominic or Daiany can get free pizza this week

Calling all Dominics and Daianys, you guys can get free pizza this week.

How long does it take to legally change your name? Okay, that's a bit dramatic, but damn, I love pizza. Free pizza? I love that even more.

Every so often, The Back Page in Phibsborough gives free pizza to people who have a certain name. Why? Because they're an absolutely sound bunch. That's why.

This week, it's time for anyone called Dominic or Daiany to get the goods.

If anyone with either of these names wants to be my friend and let me scab a slice, that would be much appreciated. Thanks a mil.

The free pizza for the Dominic and Daiany in your life is available for collection only and you'll need ID (to prove that it's your real name, obviously).

You can head here to view their full list of pizzas.

Image via The Back Page on Instagram.