News

Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant

Some 65,000 people have been affected

Kettle

A boil water notice has been issued for numerous areas in Dublin and Wicklow following a mechanical error at the Vartry Water Treatment Plant. 

A chlorine booster failure at the plant, which serves over 65,000 people, means that adequate chlorine may not have been reached in order to ensure that the water is safe to drink. 

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council released the boil water notice today at 3pm, following advice from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The areas affected are: 

Ashford, Newcastle including Newcastle Hospital., Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilquade, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue including Glenview Hotel/Kilmurray Cottages, Greystones, Cookstown Road, Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney, Delgany and Bray.

There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe which are affected including: Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane, Dunran.

The following areas in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown are also included: Corke Abbey, Woodbrook Glen, Old Connaught Avenue, Thornhill Road, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, The Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, and all areas off these roads.

Water must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing of teeth
  • Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.
  • Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water said in a statement: "Irish Water will liaise with the HSE with a view to having the Boil Water Notice removed as soon as possible.

"Irish Water are carrying out chlorine dosing on the supply today and have put in place a water sampling programme to test the chlorine levels in the impacted areas.

"In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

"Irish Water apologises for the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice.

"We will continue to work closely with Wicklow County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and Dublin City Council who run the plant on behalf of Irish Water and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as possible.

"For more information and additional advice, please call our 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278."

READ MORE: Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant
Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital
Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Food and Drink

Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Sponsored

10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
News

Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
Dublin

Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin