Bono and The Edge sell The Clarence to Press Up hospitality group

The U2 frontman and guitarist have owned the hotel for more than three decades.

Bono and The Edge have sold their landmark hotel, The Clarence on Wellington Quay, to the Dean Hotel Group in a multi-million euro deal, the Irish Times has reported.

The Dean Hotel Group is part of the wider Press Up hospitality family, owned by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan.

The hotel group own a number of other hotels across Dublin including The Devlin, The Mayson and The Dean, as well as Glasson Lakehouse in Westmeath and the additional Dean hotels in Galway and Cork.

The Clarence's adjoining Dollard & Co Food Hall, Roberta’s Restaurant, Tomahawk and The Workman’s Club are just some of the additional hospitality businesses owned by the group in Dublin.

As reported by The Times, Mr McKillen jnr said the group had “exciting refurbishment and growth plans” for the Clarence. The planned refurbishment will see the hotel being into a next-door building, which the company is also purchasing, along with the addition of 42 new rooms.

The Clarence has been owned by Bono and The Edge since 1992. In 2000, the band performed live versions of their songs Beautiful Day and Elevation on the hotel's rooftop for BBC’s Top of the Pops.

