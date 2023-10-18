Smithfield named second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out

The cobbled square beat out the likes of Fort Greene in Brooklyn and Tomigaya in Tokyo for the accreditation.

Smithfield has been named the second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out, who described it as a space "where tradition and activism meet".

The annual list was published yesterday, with Time Out considering the insights of over 12,000 people and implementing "the insight and expertise of city editors and local experts". It's a round up of "neighbourhoods where everyone wants to be right now", and Smithfield scored highly for being a place "where long-standing stalwarts co-exist alongside exciting new ventures".

Time Out referenced the likes of historic Cobblestone pub and newer ventures like the Third Space social enterprise café as key parts of Smithfield's tapestry, noting that despite the influx of independent bars, artisanal cafés and vegan-friendly restaurants, old Smithfieldian haunts still stand strong with ventures of all kinds "co-existing and thriving".

Via Twitter/Cobblestone Pub

For the perfect day in Smithfield, Time Out recommends starting with a flat white and Cardi B (a cardamom-infused brioche bun) from Proper Order, followed by a stroll to Phoenix Park. "From there, head for Token, the retro arcade that serves excellent vegan eats. Catch an indie film at the Light House Cinema, then head to Fish Shop, the tiny seafood restaurant (with a killer wine list) where fish and chips are made with high flair", the publication advises to finish off your evening by "grabbing a snug at Frank Ryans or making a night of it at The Complex, the live arts centre famous for warehouse raves (sober or otherwise) and art exhibitions".

Image via Lighthouse Cinema

Dublin is no stranger to Time Out's list - in 2021, Dublin 8 was ranked the world’s 15th coolest neighbourhood; while Phibsboro placed 27th in 2020.

Time Out's coolest neighbourhoods for 2023 are as follows:

Laureles: Medellín, Colombia Smithfield: Dublin, Ireland Carabanchel: Madrid, Spain Havnen - The Harbour: Copenhagen, Denmark Sheung Wan: Hong Kong Brunswick East: Melbourne, Australia Mid-City: New Orleans, USA Isola: Milan, Italy West: Amsterdam, Netherlands Tomigaya: Tokyo, Japan Baltic Triangle: Liverpool, UK Cours Julien: Marseille, France Arts District: Los Angeles, USA Chinatown: Singapore Fort Greene: New York, USA Leith: Edinburgh, UK Enmore: Sydney, Australia Costa Caparica, Almada: Lisbon, Portugal Hyde Park: Chicago, USA West End: Glasgow, UK Sea Point: Cape Town, South Africa Neukölln: Berlin, Germany Haut-Marais: Paris, France King’s Cross: London, UK Hannam-dong: Seoul, South Korea Coral Gables: Miami, USA Richmond District: San Francisco, USA Vinohrady: Prague, Czech Republic El Clot: Barcelona, Spain San Miguel Chapultepec: Mexico City, Mexico Exarcheia: Athens, Greece Bebek: Istanbul, Turkey Ponsonby: Auckland, New Zealand Zhongshan: Taipei, Taiwan Bonifacio Global City (BGC): Manila, Philippines Centre-Ville: Montreal, Canada Dotonbori: Osaka, Japan The Annex: Toronto, Canada Song Wat: Bangkok, Thailand Cantonments: Accra, Ghana

Header image via Getty

