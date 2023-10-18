Smithfield named second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out

By Fiona Frawley

October 18, 2023 at 11:08am

The cobbled square beat out the likes of Fort Greene in Brooklyn and Tomigaya in Tokyo for the accreditation.

Smithfield has been named the second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out, who described it as a space "where tradition and activism meet".

The annual list was published yesterday, with Time Out considering the insights of over 12,000 people and implementing "the insight and expertise of city editors and local experts". It's a round up of "neighbourhoods where everyone wants to be right now", and Smithfield scored highly for being a place "where long-standing stalwarts co-exist alongside exciting new ventures".

Time Out referenced the likes of historic Cobblestone pub and newer ventures like the Third Space social enterprise café as key parts of Smithfield's tapestry, noting that despite the influx of independent bars, artisanal cafés and vegan-friendly restaurants, old Smithfieldian haunts still stand strong with ventures of all kinds "co-existing and thriving".

Via Twitter/Cobblestone Pub
For the perfect day in Smithfield, Time Out recommends starting with a flat white and Cardi B (a cardamom-infused brioche bun) from Proper Order, followed by a stroll to Phoenix Park. "From there, head for Token, the retro arcade that serves excellent vegan eats. Catch an indie film at the Light House Cinema, then head to Fish Shop, the tiny seafood restaurant (with a killer wine list) where fish and chips are made with high flair", the publication advises to finish off your evening by "grabbing a snug at Frank Ryans or making a night of it at The Complex, the live arts centre famous for warehouse raves (sober or otherwise) and art exhibitions".

Image via Lighthouse Cinema 

Dublin is no stranger to Time Out's list -  in 2021, Dublin 8 was ranked the world’s 15th coolest neighbourhood; while Phibsboro placed 27th in 2020.

Time Out's coolest neighbourhoods for 2023 are as follows:

  1. Laureles: Medellín, Colombia
  2. Smithfield: Dublin, Ireland
  3. Carabanchel: Madrid, Spain
  4. Havnen - The Harbour: Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. Sheung Wan: Hong Kong
  6. Brunswick East: Melbourne, Australia
  7. Mid-City: New Orleans, USA
  8. Isola: Milan, Italy
  9. West: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. Tomigaya: Tokyo, Japan
  11. Baltic Triangle: Liverpool, UK
  12. Cours Julien: Marseille, France
  13. Arts District: Los Angeles, USA
  14. Chinatown: Singapore
  15. Fort Greene: New York, USA
  16. Leith: Edinburgh, UK
  17. Enmore: Sydney, Australia
  18. Costa Caparica, Almada: Lisbon, Portugal
  19. Hyde Park: Chicago, USA
  20. West End: Glasgow, UK
  21. Sea Point: Cape Town, South Africa
  22. Neukölln: Berlin, Germany
  23. Haut-Marais: Paris, France
  24. King’s Cross: London, UK
  25. Hannam-dong: Seoul, South Korea
  26. Coral Gables: Miami, USA
  27. Richmond District: San Francisco, USA
  28. Vinohrady: Prague, Czech Republic
  29. El Clot: Barcelona, Spain
  30. San Miguel Chapultepec: Mexico City, Mexico
  31. Exarcheia: Athens, Greece
  32. Bebek: Istanbul, Turkey
  33. Ponsonby: Auckland, New Zealand
  34. Zhongshan: Taipei, Taiwan
  35. Bonifacio Global City (BGC): Manila, Philippines
  36. Centre-Ville: Montreal, Canada
  37. Dotonbori: Osaka, Japan
  38. The Annex: Toronto, Canada
  39. Song Wat: Bangkok, Thailand
  40. Cantonments: Accra, Ghana

Header image via Getty 

