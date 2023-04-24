Plans for breastfeeding bench in a Dublin park have been scrapped

The breastfeeding bench would have offered comfort to new mums.

Plans to introduce a breastfeeding bench in a Dublin park have been scrapped.

The bench would offer comfort and support for people who are breastfeeding, but the suggestion has been rejected.

The bench would have a soft padding, as well as a raised back.

Councillor Lyn Hagin Meade made the suggestion in a meeting last week.

She suggested installing the bench in Dodder Valley Park, according to The Independent.

However, many councillors argued that mothers can just use regular benches when breastfeeding.

The news comes after a mum was removed from a Dublin swimming pool for breastfeeding.

Marguerite Sinnott was breastfeeding her 7-month-old baby at the UCD swimming pool when a member of staff approached her.

The mum was stunned when they told her that she isn't allowed to breastfeed her child at the pool. Not only did they shame her for breastfeeding, but they also asked her to leave.

Writing about the "degrading" incident on Twitter, Marguerite said no mother should be shamed for breastfeeding her child in public.

She wrote, "I was alone in the toddler pool with my baby and my two other small children when my baby became agitated. I sat out on the side of the toddler pool to settle him by breastfeeding while watching my older two."

"This was humiliating and degrading in front of my young son and daughter."

Marguerite said she was shocked following the incident but wants to use this experience to remind women that you can breastfeed in public and there is nothing wrong with it.

