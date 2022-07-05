Cabinet signs off on Metro Link to Dublin Airport

By Katy Thornton

July 5, 2022 at 9:49am

Share:

The project could take up to 12 years to complete.

 

It's no secret that there's a lack of public transport to and from Dublin Airport, so news of a possible Metro Link is hugely welcome. The Irish Times reports that on Monday Cabinet signed off on the NTA's business case, "which is being billed as the largest rail investment in Ireland since the 19th century." More details are to follow on the future progression of the Metro Link that will connect passengers to Dublin Airport.

Considering the DAA are looking to charge anyone dropping people off or picking them up from the airport, better public transport is essential. And while this is great news about the Metro Link, it will take years to complete and cost billions. Construction won't begin until 2025; it isn't expected to be up and running until earliest 2031, but possibly not until 2034.

According to The Irish Times, the Metro Link will cost approximately €9.5 billion to complete.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open flagship store on Baggot Street

Share:

Latest articles

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open flagship store on Baggot Street

Dublin City Council has opened three new parks this year

Dublin's top spots for a clucking good chicken burger

'I'm Irish!' - Selling Sunset stars Mary and Romain return to Dublin for pints and trad

You may also love

Dublin City Council has opened three new parks this year

Underdog in search of new pub venue after facing 'extensive flood damage'

'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures

Launch date announced for Ireland's first LEGO store