Cabinet signs off on Metro Link to Dublin Airport

The project could take up to 12 years to complete.

It's no secret that there's a lack of public transport to and from Dublin Airport, so news of a possible Metro Link is hugely welcome. The Irish Times reports that on Monday Cabinet signed off on the NTA's business case, "which is being billed as the largest rail investment in Ireland since the 19th century." More details are to follow on the future progression of the Metro Link that will connect passengers to Dublin Airport.

Considering the DAA are looking to charge anyone dropping people off or picking them up from the airport, better public transport is essential. And while this is great news about the Metro Link, it will take years to complete and cost billions. Construction won't begin until 2025; it isn't expected to be up and running until earliest 2031, but possibly not until 2034.

According to The Irish Times, the Metro Link will cost approximately €9.5 billion to complete.

