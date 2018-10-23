News

Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights

A huge difference is happening for the Dublin Christmas light in 2018 and it's going to piss you off

Christmas Lights 2018

This is when you know Christmas has really begun in the capital but the turning on of the lights is going to leave every Dubliner extremely disappointed this year.

Dublin Christmas Lights confirmed today that there will be "no official" date for turning on the lights.

Instead, 30 streets will have turned on their lights by the start of November

They said on their Facebook page:

"We're getting lots of questions about the Christmas lights and if you're in town you've probably noticed them going up, so here's a little update from us! The city's streets will be lit up in full Christmas spirit with our lights on 30 streets turning on in early November.

"There is no official switch on event this year.

"We can't wait to see all your photos during our favourite time of the year! Make sure to use #DublinatChristmas This is what you an expect from the lights this year."

It's nothing compared to last year.

In 2017, DublinTown and Dublin City Council teamed up together to create a 'Procession Of Light' which lit up the city on Sunday November 19th.

There was two processions on either side of the city centre - on the Northside starting at Mary's Street and on the Southside starting on Grafton Street.

There were street performers and the Lord Mayor turned on the lights on the gigantic 40 foot Christmas tree on O'Connell Street.

We're wondering why the same isn't happening this year.

READ NEXT:PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

