DAA's plan for the airport - everything we know so far

By Fiona Frawley

June 1, 2022 at 12:29pm

Including the "temporary holding area" for passengers who arrive early.

Following the scenes at Dublin Airport over the weekend which led to over 1,000 people missing their flights, DAA have issued a plan outlining how they will improve the passenger experience.

According to RTÉ, the improvements will be implemented across three areas:

  • Maximising the availability of staff resources
  • Increasing the number of security lanes open at peak times
  • Improving queue management.

Despite fear-inducing pictures and videos of sprawling queues outside the airport, advice on arrival times remains largely the same: two-and-a-half hours before flights to Europe and the UK, and at least three-and-a-half hours for long-haul flights.

DAA have said they'll be triaging access to terminals at particularly busy times, and passengers that arrive too early for their flights will be asked to wait in a passenger holding area.

There will be bathrooms and seats at the holding area, as well as a "bad weather cover".

Departing passengers will be asked to display boarding passes with proof of flight times before being admitted to the terminals.

A trial of this system will take place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

DAA have told RTÉ that they are confident they have a "robust plan", and do not envisage a repeat of last Sunday's events.

Header image via Shutterstock 

