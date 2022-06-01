DAA's plan for the airport - everything we know so far

Including the "temporary holding area" for passengers who arrive early.

Following the scenes at Dublin Airport over the weekend which led to over 1,000 people missing their flights, DAA have issued a plan outlining how they will improve the passenger experience.

According to RTÉ, the improvements will be implemented across three areas:

Maximising the availability of staff resources

Increasing the number of security lanes open at peak times

Improving queue management.

Despite fear-inducing pictures and videos of sprawling queues outside the airport, advice on arrival times remains largely the same: two-and-a-half hours before flights to Europe and the UK, and at least three-and-a-half hours for long-haul flights.

New daa plan advises passengers due to fly out of Dublin Airport over the coming period, to arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK and at least three and a half hours for long-haul flights. — Mícheál Lehane (@MichealLehane) June 1, 2022

DAA have said they'll be triaging access to terminals at particularly busy times, and passengers that arrive too early for their flights will be asked to wait in a passenger holding area.

Understood DAA plan will include holding area for passengers who arrive “too early” — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 1, 2022

There will be bathrooms and seats at the holding area, as well as a "bad weather cover".

Departing passengers will be asked to display boarding passes with proof of flight times before being admitted to the terminals.

A trial of this system will take place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

DAA have told RTÉ that they are confident they have a "robust plan", and do not envisage a repeat of last Sunday's events.

