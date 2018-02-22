News

DART Delayed After Fight Breaks Out Over Packet Of Tissues

Gardai were called to the scene

Dart Main

Gardai were called to Shankhill rail station earlier after a fight broke out on board a DART. 

The fight was related to a scam in which packets of tissues are placed on seats in an attempt to get passengers to buy them at inflated prices, 98fm reports. 

Typically people involved in the scam will harass anyone who touches the tissues until they pay them up to €5. 

The 12.55 DART from Bray to Howth was delayed by 20 minutes. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

