PIC: Learner Driver Crashes Through Front Of Dublin House While Owner Is Home

"She ended up shooting straight through the front of the house"

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into the front of a house in Tallaght this week, which reportedly happened as she was taking her driving test.

Tony Valentine, who owns the house on Saint Aongus Road, was home watching television at the time and said it was a “miracle” that nobody was killed.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was brought to hospital with a broken nose and Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

girl doing her driving test in tymon north the car breaks down so the instructor gets out and gives it a push start.... result 😂😂🙈 #Tallaght pic.twitter.com/YEb0YDXIOa — sullYNWA (@helloat1987) January 10, 2019

Tony told the Irish Sun, “I found out later that, where I live in Tymon North, they regularly do driving exams and tests.

"A neighbour of mine got home at around half one, quarter to two, and a man asked him if he had jump leads because a car had stopped.

“There were no leads so he asked for a push. They pushed the car back up the road that faces my house. They push-started the car and got it going.

“They began walking behind it and noticed that it wasn’t slowing down. The man started shouting, ‘Stop, stop, stop the car’, and she ended up shooting straight through the front of the house.”

He added, “It’s been a day from hell. But no one was badly hurt."

Main image via @helloat1987

