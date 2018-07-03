PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight

You can't even call this a seat, to be honest.

A long transatlantic flight can be a pain in the ass at the best of times, but this photo takes that to a whole new level.

A passenger called Matt Madrigal was assigned what he described as the "worst airline seat ever" by Aer Lingus on his flight to Dublin.

According to Elliot.org, Madrigal endured the dirty “seat” with no cushion and exposed metal for the entire flight.



His mother told the publication that:

“The entire flight to Ireland, Aer Lingus made my son sit in the worst airline seat I’ve ever seen.

“He sent me a picture of his seat. I had to ask him what the picture was — it didn’t even look like an airline seat.”

Does this look like a seat to you?

She continued: "He told me that the flight was boarding late and there was a bunch of ‘over-served’ policeman going to the St. Paddy’s Day parade abroad. He didn’t want to delay the flight any further and so he ‘took one for the team.’

"He pulled some pillows down and made the best of it. He received a $50 voucher for Aer Lingus- which is in my opinion not acceptable."

"[The air hostess] asked him to sit in it until everyone was aboard and settled. Soon after everyone was on, She told him she would get back to him. She never did.

Aer Lingus responded to the publication saying that:

"Please accept our sincere apology for Aer Lingus not having met your expectations. I am very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment resulting from your damaged seat on the flight.

"Our maintenance crews regularly inspect aircraft to ensure onboard items such as seats, meal trays, entertainment systems, etc. are in working order. While ground time may limit their ability to inspect every item, normally, guests experiencing difficulties in-flight on the previous sector would inform cabin crew who in turn would report such items to the maintenance teams and repair would be made prior to departure.

"A copy of your comments will be forwarded to our Head office in Dublin for their review and internal handling."

READ NEXT: PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here