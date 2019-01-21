Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China

Global jetsetters are gonna love the latest route that’s just been announced for Dublin Airport.

The second ever direct route to China has just been launched by Hainan Airlines, the country’s largest independent airline.

Their new Dublin to Shenzhen route will have two round-trip flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays starting from February 25. Right now they've got prices starting from €436 for a return economy ticket.

Flights will depart from Shenzhen at 1.30am and arrive in Dublin at 7am the same day, while flights from Dublin will take off at 9am and land back in Shenzhen at 5.30am the following day.

Hainan Airlines also operate a direct Dublin-Beijing route twice a week which they launched last summer, with economy flights starting from €585 return.

Shenzhen is one of the largest cities in China and is just a short journey by train over from Hong Kong to the south.

Lonely Planet actually ranked the city second on its list of the top 10 cities to visit in 2019 (after Copenhagen), so it could be a great bet for your summer travel plans.



You can check out more info on the new route including flight dates and prices on their website here.

READ MORE: Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday