News

Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China

Time to book a holiday?

Shenzhen China

Global jetsetters are gonna love the latest route that’s just been announced for Dublin Airport.

The second ever direct route to China has just been launched by Hainan Airlines, the country’s largest independent airline.

Their new Dublin to Shenzhen route will have two round-trip flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays starting from February 25. Right now they've got prices starting from €436 for a return economy ticket.

Flights will depart from Shenzhen at 1.30am and arrive in Dublin at 7am the same day, while flights from Dublin will take off at 9am and land back in Shenzhen at 5.30am the following day.

Hainan Airlines also operate a direct Dublin-Beijing route twice a week which they launched last summer, with economy flights starting from €585 return.

Shenzhen is one of the largest cities in China and is just a short journey by train over from Hong Kong to the south.

Lonely Planet actually ranked the city second on its list of the top 10 cities to visit in 2019 (after Copenhagen), so it could be a great bet for your summer travel plans.

You can check out more info on the new route including flight dates and prices on their website here.

READ MORE: Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday

china Hainan Airlines Shenzhen Dublin Airport new route
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China
Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
Food and Drink

Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
Feature

5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
Food and Drink

Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin
Food and Drink

6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group