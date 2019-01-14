Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City

Dublin Bus has announced that it will be introducing a new 155 service in the spring.

The new bus route is set to start in February but no actual date has been confirmed as of yet.

The new service will be from Ballymun to Bray, it will start at IKEA, stopping in the city centre and Dun Laoghaire and will finish up in Bray.

The bus is set to operate every twenty minutes and will be a life-changer for people who love a good gander in IKEA.

Ballymun Councillor Noeleen Reilly was delighted with the news for her town and for Dublin as a whole because before this, commuters would have had to use two buses to get from these two destinations.

She told Lovin Dublin about the bus route that:

"It will be going through town onto Dun Laoghaire and Bray. It will leave IKEA every 20 mins and go down the Ballymun road before heading into town.

This comes following news that Dublin Bus has delivered a significant increase in customer numbers for 2018.

In a statement on their website, they said that:

"Customer numbers using both PSO (public service obligation routes) (140 million) and commercial services have increased by 4 million to 143 million. This demand is driven by our continued enhancement of the customer experience by introducing new routes to the network and increasing the frequency of service on over 40 routes.

"Thousands of extra journeys on routes across Dublin and over 100 new modern Euro 6 vehicles with multiple USB charging points to the fleet have also been added."

Speaking about the increase in the number of people choosing Dublin Bus, CEO Ray Coyne said:

“2018 was a year of strong growth for Dublin Bus. This is the 6th year of continuous growth, with customer numbers showing that there is strong, sustainable demand for high quality bus services in Dublin. With the continued support of the National Transport Authority (NTA) we will build on these positive numbers with further service expansion planned throughout 2019.

"2018 was the first full operating year of our rebranded DoDublin commercial services. Commercial services have performed extremely well in a very competitive environment and our commitment, skills and innovation ensured that over 3.4 million people travelled on DoDublin services in 2018."

