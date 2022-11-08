Dublin Fire Brigade respond to fire caused by exploding deodorant can

If there was ever a sign to switch to the aul roll-on...

Emergency services were called to a fire in a Dublin home on Sunday night, after a deodorant can came into contact with a candle.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, the fire occurred when a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time, causing the can to heat and explode.

Firefighters were called to an explosion in a house last night.



It is believed that a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time causing the can to heat and explode.



The window of the bedroom was blown out as result.



One patient treated for burns. pic.twitter.com/6HTQnCssu3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 7, 2022

A bedroom window was blown out as a result, DFB confirmed on Twitter, adding that one person was being treated for burns following the blaze.

Advertisement

Spray deodorants are highly flammable due to their aerosol content, and there's always a risk of the cans exploding if they're exposed to fire. If this story has you considering giving natural deodorants a go, here are a few great ones by Irish brands:

Vico

Vico Natural Deodorant is Irish made with no nasty chemicals, and was created after the company's owners struggled to find a natural deodorant that actually worked. There are three different flavours (lavender, lemongrass and orange blossom) and the plastic-free tubes are completely recyclable - just pop them in the green bin once empty.

Advertisement

Organicules

These natural deodorants are handmade in West Cork, and are completely vegan and organic. There are plenty of scents to choose from as well as unscented if that's your vibe, and the deodorant is anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and skin soothing.

Anam Deodorant

Advertisement

This little stick from the Handmade Soap Company is as beautifully scented as their candles and lotions, and will have you smelling like a delicate bloom all day long while also being gentle on your skin.

Header image via Twitter/DubFireBrigade

READ NEXT: Chimac has launched a pop-up at the Aviva Stadium for November