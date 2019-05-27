Dublin Is Getting Its First 24-Hour Bus Service

A 24-hour bus service is finally being introduced in Dublin.

The 41 route between Swords and the city centre will be the first to run a 24-hour service before it’s rolled out to others across Dublin.

Anne Graham, the CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA), confirmed the news to The Sunday Independent, saying that it would be useful to those working at the airport outside of regular service hours.

The NTA is also working on plans for other round-the-clock services across the city.

The news follows a successful trial in Cork City last year, with buses now running every hour after midnight with no reports of anti-social behaviour.

It’s hoped the 24-hour 41 bus route will be up and running by the end of the year.

