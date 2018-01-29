News

Dublin Is Getting A Brand New Town With Housing For More Than 20,000 People

This could solve a lot of housing problems

Shutterstock 672252805

A brand new town in southwest Dublin is expected to get the go ahead from South Dublin county councillors this week.

Clonburris spans 280 hectares and will reportedly have enough homes to house 21,000 people, and will be located between the established communities of Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley.

The land set aside for the new town benefits from two train stations; the Clondalkin-Fonthill station is operational and the Kishogue station is constructed  (although not currently operational).

The town is straddling both sides of the Dublin-Kildare railway route as well as the Grand Canal 

The Irish Times is reporting that if plans for the new strategic development zone atClonburris get approved this week then construction can begin on more than 8,400 homes, with developer Cairn Homes saying they can provide houses for less than €300,000. 

Sdz Boundary Aerial

Local residents in nearby Adamstown however, have stated that the plans do not discuss in enough detail with regards to schools and transport. 

READ NEXT: Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Is Getting A Brand New Town With Housing For More Than 20,000 People
Dublin Is Getting A Brand New Town With Housing For More Than 20,000 People
Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant
Boil Water Notice Issued For Multiple Dublin Areas Following Mechanical Failure At Treatment Plant
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital
Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Food and Drink

Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Sponsored

10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
News

Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'
Dublin

Dublin Lad Accidentally Gets Added To Teen Group Chat Straight Out Of 'The Inbetweeners'

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin