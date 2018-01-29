Dublin Is Getting A Brand New Town With Housing For More Than 20,000 People

A brand new town in southwest Dublin is expected to get the go ahead from South Dublin county councillors this week.

Clonburris spans 280 hectares and will reportedly have enough homes to house 21,000 people, and will be located between the established communities of Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley.

The land set aside for the new town benefits from two train stations; the Clondalkin-Fonthill station is operational and the Kishogue station is constructed (although not currently operational).

The town is straddling both sides of the Dublin-Kildare railway route as well as the Grand Canal

The Irish Times is reporting that if plans for the new strategic development zone atClonburris get approved this week then construction can begin on more than 8,400 homes, with developer Cairn Homes saying they can provide houses for less than €300,000.

Local residents in nearby Adamstown however, have stated that the plans do not discuss in enough detail with regards to schools and transport.

