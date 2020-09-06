Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dubliners asked to limit social contacts as cases rise in capital

By James Fenton

September 6, 2020 at 9:40am

Share:

People in Dublin have been asked to keep their number of social contacts low after 133 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the capital yesterday.

The number is part of a total of 231 new cases across Ireland, meaning there have now been 29,534 cases of Covid-19 in the country. No further deaths were reported yesterday.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said that it is "now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible." He added that "it is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."

Two pop-up testing centres have opened in Dublin this weekend, at Handball Alley at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Dr. Glynn asked people to "please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

He also said that while "the picture nationally is stable, we are increasingly concerned about Dublin in particular."

READ NEXT: PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Air Corps share dramatic footage from inside yesterday's flypast over Dublin

Jessie Buckley leads the way with lots of new stuff landing on Netflix this weekend

PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

10 of the funniest and most bingeworthy sitcoms on Netflix

You may also love

WATCH: Air Corps share dramatic footage from inside yesterday's flypast over Dublin

Several more 'do not swim' notices issued for Dublin bathing areas

Temporary swimming ban issued for this Dublin beach

Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.