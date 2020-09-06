Dubliners asked to limit social contacts as cases rise in capital

People in Dublin have been asked to keep their number of social contacts low after 133 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the capital yesterday.

The number is part of a total of 231 new cases across Ireland, meaning there have now been 29,534 cases of Covid-19 in the country. No further deaths were reported yesterday.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said that it is "now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible." He added that "it is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."

Two pop-up testing centres have opened in Dublin this weekend, at Handball Alley at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Dr. Glynn asked people to "please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

He also said that while "the picture nationally is stable, we are increasingly concerned about Dublin in particular."

