Famous Irish Star Is Objecting To €40m Hotel Planned For Capital

Irish Comedian David McSavage says that a €40m hotel planned for Portobello Harbour would change the whole "neighbourhood feeling of the area".

The comedian is best known for his work on RTÉ’s 'The Savage Eye'.

His decision is backed up by a number of politicians and residents in Dublin's Portobello.

They have lodged an objection with Dublin City Council against the planned 178-bedroom, six storey hotel.

The Irish Independent is reporting that there has been almost 60 objections against the proposal so far.

In his objection, McSavage stated that the planned hotel "is far too big in comparison to other buildings in the area" and also feared for parking and traffic congestion in the area.

Jim O’Callaghan, the Fianna Fáil justice spokesman and local TD, also said that:

"There is a shortage of housing in the area and throughout the city. The area should be developed for apartments as the country in the middle of a housing crisis.

"Residents of Portobello have huge difficulty getting parking and this will get worse if permission is granted for such a large hotel.”

