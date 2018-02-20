Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month

Nightclubs look all glitzy and glam when it's dark and you're five margaritas down, sure, but what about in the scary daylight? SO much drama.

Think the Playboy Mansion but there's no gals dressed up like bunnies.

That's exactly how your house could look if you made it your business to scour auction houses from around the country, picking up bits from nightclubs that have closed down.

One such auction is taking place in Laois next month and there will be 'flamboyant" items from Howl At The Moon, the entire collection from The Residence at Stephen's Green and some refurbished furniture from The Shelbourne Hotel.

Niall Mullen, who is selling the stock via Victor Mee Auctions told The Irish Independentthat: "There is a gorgeously opulent and eclectic look to the pieces from Howl at the Moon," , who is selling the entire contents of the nightclub, which was given an estimated €5m fit-out by publican Liam O'Dwyer in 2001.

"Howl's spectacular five-star furnishings include a 2m by 2m French chandelier, four full-size alabaster pillars, original works by artist Patrick O'Reilly, life-size bronze statues, two full-size bronze doors, a grand piano and a unique collection of Irish whiskey."

Here's just some of the v extra pieces on sale from Howl At The Moon...

The sale will be held at The Heritage Hotel, Killenard on March 5 and 6.

