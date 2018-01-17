News

Gardaí Release Statement Notifying People Of Big Operation In Dublin's North Inner City

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in the capital have stopped a suspected gangland hit where they seized two loaded handguns.

The Gardaí were targeting serious criminal activity when they discovered the weapons at a house in the North Inner City of Dublin on Friday. 

In a statement on their website this morning, Gardaí stated that: "The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity seized two loaded handguns at a residence in Dublin's north inner city on Friday 12th January, 2018.

"No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure and the investigation is ongoing."

It is understood that the person holding the weapons left the house before the Gardaí arrived but they are currently searching for the man who they believe is on the run. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

