Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today

Escape the January blues...

Aer Lingus

Fancy a cheeky getaway?

Aer Lingus are giving people the chance to win exactly that.

Aer Lingus will be setting up a special 'Sun Dial' in three different locations around the city today - O'Connell Street, South King Street and Grand Canal Dock. 

The aim of the game? To be the first person to answer the phone when it rings.

On the other end of the phone there will be an Aer Lingus 'sun whisperer', who will give you three clues about a summer holiday destination. 

The successful person could win flights to Europe or North America. 

If the destination is guessed correctly, you're in with the chance to bag the flights! 

