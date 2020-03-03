Here's where William and Kate will be heading in Dublin today

Preparations are in place for the arrival of William and Kate in Dublin today ahead of their three-day tour of Ireland.

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will land in Dublin ahead of a busy three-day schedule for the couple on the Emerald Isle. The royal pair are due to meet President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtarain today and they will also be taking in the Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Storehouse.

To accommodate the visit, a number of roads will be closed around the city including North Frederick Street and Parnell Square from 2pm until 4pm. From 3pm until 5pm, there will be restrictions in place around Government Buildings and Merrion Square.

Tomorrow, William and Kate will visit Temple Bar and Howth and are also expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during their trip. Before they fly off on Thursday, they will also head to Kildare, Meath and Galway.

Speaking about the royal visit, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "This week’s visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Ireland to a huge audience of prospective holidaymakers across Britain and has the potential to deliver a boost to Irish tourism.

"A large media contingent has travelled here to cover the visit, bringing the story to millions of people in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, and providing a truly unique opportunity to highlight Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination."

READ NEXT: The Book Of Mormon musical is officially coming to Dublin