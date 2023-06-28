Iceland staff stage sit-in at Talbot Street branch following sudden closure

28% of Dublin Iceland stores have closed.

Two Dublin Iceland stores have closed in the wake of a giant recall of frozen food of animal origin.

Iceland Talbot Street and Iceland Coolock both suddenly shut down last week, much the shock of their workers. Since then, employees of both stores have staged sit-ins to protest their unfair dismissal.

According to The Journal, Iceland staff told them that,

"Morning shift workers were notified last Wednesday that their employment was ceased after the owners, Metron Stores Limited, told them to go home and not return to work. Staff occupied the store this afternoon in an attempt to seek clarity on the ongoing industrial relations dispute and their employment status in the company."

The Journal had previously reported that under Iceland's new owners, many workers had complained of "erratic" payments, with many missing out on their wages altogether.

I just left the mighty workers for the night!



Everyone needs to get behind the Iceland workers, it could be any of us next!!!! #PayTheWorkers pic.twitter.com/CwXkljOlEA — Bernard Mulvany PBP DBN 🥑 (@mulvanypeopleb1) June 27, 2023

Last month, Iceland stores across Ireland were asked to remove the 'animal origin' frozen products immediately due to inadequate evidence of food traceability and alleged non-compliance with import legislation from non-EU countries.

An investigation began after the Department of Agriculture, the Marine Border Control and Revenue, identified undeclared frozen food of animal origin being imported into Ireland for Iceland stores nationwide.

Many shipments coming into Dublin Port with frozen food products have been seized there already.

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Iceland for comment on the sudden closures.

Header image via Twitter / Bernard Mulvaney & / Flickr

