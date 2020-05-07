Close

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil when he thinks air travel will return

By James Fenton

May 7, 2020 at 3:45pm

Leo Varadkar has been speaking in the Dáil today and one of the subjects he covered was the possibility of air travel returning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has answered questions in the Dail today about when he sees air travel for leisure returning again. Airlines all over the world have ground to a halt in recent weeks due to Covid-19, with Ryanair currently operating at just one per cent of its fleet.

When asked about the situation in the Dáil today, Varadkar said: "I am keen to see a return to international air travel as soon as feasible. There is a lot of work to do but I am more optimistic than others that air travel for business and leisure will resume this year."

Last week, the government published a roadmap to reopen Ireland which includes the terms that people can travel beyond their home areas from phase 5 (August 10). Tourist travel to offshore islands is also expected to resume from the same date. Hotels around Ireland are scheduled to open from phase 4 (July 20).

