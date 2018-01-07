Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight

As if we weren't already freezing, a Status Orange weather warning has been issued for parts of Leinster - including Dublin.

Met Eireann predict that temperatures will plummet to between -3 to -6 degrees tonight with "severe air and ground frost."

The warning is in effect from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning, so it looks like commuting to work will be a chilly experience.

There is also a Low Temperature Warning for Munster, Inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

Status Orange warnings are classified as weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Best get the hot water bottle ready so...