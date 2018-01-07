News

Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight

-6 degrees?!

Shutterstock 533198182

As if we weren't already freezing, a Status Orange weather warning has been issued for parts of Leinster - including Dublin. 

Met Eireann predict that temperatures will plummet to between -3 to -6 degrees tonight with "severe air and ground frost."

The warning is in effect from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning, so it looks like commuting to work will be a chilly experience.

There is also a Low Temperature Warning for Munster, Inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

Status Orange warnings are classified as weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Best get the hot water bottle ready so...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight
Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight
PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February
Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
PICS: The Workman's Club Did Something Truly Iconic For A Lad Who Lost His Tobacco
Food and Drink

PICS: The Workman's Club Did Something Truly Iconic For A Lad Who Lost His Tobacco
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
Lifestyle

Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
News

PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
News

Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin