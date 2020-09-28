Owner of Smithfield café shares picture of graffiti daubed outside premises

The owner of WokeCup Café in Smithfield has shared a picture of the footpath outside its premises daubed with the word 'unholy' in large black letters.

WokeCup's owner Maria was also met by an upside-down crucifix spray-painted on the wall of the café when she turned up for work this morning. Taking to Instagram with a picture of the damage, she wrote 'I'm trying not to get upset and take this personally so I've made the decision to make this public.

'This morning I discovered this vandalism on my cafe. Someone spray painted an upside-down crucifix on the café wall and the word "UNHOLY" with an arrow pointed towards us.

'This incident has been reported and there is CCTV footage of it.'

Maria was met by a wave of support in the comments and she has since posted an update which says: 'Thank you, everyone, for your support. The Gardai are checking CCTV footage. We've received so much love and an incredible amount of support. Thank you to everyone that popped in today. We will not let this affect us, the love we've seen today has been overwhelming.'

It has since emerged that some similar graffiti has appeared on the nearby HQ of the Bar Council of Ireland...

Some disturbing graffiti on Distillery building. (Headquarters of the Bar Council of Ireland) pic.twitter.com/2zWIxmeceR — Céile (@MerchantofEnnis) September 27, 2020

As Maria wrote, Gardaí are investigating the incident at the WokeCup Café, which is a popular spot for locals and visitors to the Smithfield area.

