Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population

The carcasses have been bought by a game dealer

A deer cull has taken place at the Phoenix Park today with 34 of the animals being shot, Newstalk reports.

The operation was carried out by park rangers and rifles were used to kill the deer. The Office Of Public Works (OPW) said that the culls need to be carried out to 'avoid an over-abundant' population.

A statement reads:

"The role of the wild fallow deer herd in the Phoenix Park as a valuable component of biodiversity must be recognised.

'However, this must be balanced with an equal recognition of the potential for deer to impact adversely on a range of other biodiversity values, particularly where other conservation habitats and their dependent species are concerned.'

Last February, it was revealed that more than 200 deer had been killed in the Phoenix Park since 2016.

The OPW added that the carcasses have been bought by a Department of Agriculture approved game dealer.

