Phoenix Park gates to remain closed

Gates into Phoenix Park were due to reopen to traffic from Monday, however, officials have since decided against this.

Authorities planned to reopen all gates into the Phoenix Park from Monday, June 29th, however, the Irish Times reports that the Office of Public Works (OPW) has since decided against this - confirming they will remain shut until further notice.

Reportedly giving the "strongest signal yet" that the use of the park as a throughway to the city could be a thing of the past, it's believed that further measures to curb heavy traffic in the area will be implemented in the coming weeks.

All gates into the park were due to be reopened on Monday, June 8, however, officials decided against this plan after significant opposition from the public. Closed since mid-March, the gates were shut to the public so as to monitor the 2km travel restrictions enforced by the Government roadmap - with access to the park via the Castleknock Gate and Parkgate Street entrances only.

Giving no indication as to when the gates will be reopened, cyclists and pedestrians have enjoyed having the park to themselves over the past weeks and there have been calls to stop its use as a throughway for motorists for some time. A petition set up by Councillor Michael Pidgeon to garner support for the cause, has already amassed over 7,000 signatures.

