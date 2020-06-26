Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Phoenix Park gates to remain closed

By Sarah Finnan

June 26, 2020 at 12:54pm

Share:

Gates into Phoenix Park were due to reopen to traffic from Monday, however, officials have since decided against this.

Authorities planned to reopen all gates into the Phoenix Park from Monday, June 29th, however, the Irish Times reports that the Office of Public Works (OPW) has since decided against this - confirming they will remain shut until further notice.

Reportedly giving the "strongest signal yet" that the use of the park as a throughway to the city could be a thing of the past, it's believed that further measures to curb heavy traffic in the area will be implemented in the coming weeks.

All gates into the park were due to be reopened on Monday, June 8, however, officials decided against this plan after significant opposition from the public. Closed since mid-March, the gates were shut to the public so as to monitor the 2km travel restrictions enforced by the Government roadmap - with access to the park via the Castleknock Gate and Parkgate Street entrances only.

Giving no indication as to when the gates will be reopened, cyclists and pedestrians have enjoyed having the park to themselves over the past weeks and there have been calls to stop its use as a throughway for motorists for some time. A petition set up by Councillor Michael Pidgeon to garner support for the cause, has already amassed over 7,000 signatures.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Here are the galleries, museums and visitor attractions reopening in Dublin next week

Share:

Latest articles

New Sinead O'Connor mural in the city centre says what a lot of Dubliners are thinking

Five books to help make sense of your twenties

Here are the galleries, museums and visitor attractions reopening in Dublin next week

What restaurants are doing takeaway in Dublin

You may also love

Easilocks to reopen on Monday - keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

All FLYEfit gyms to reopen next month

Dublin Fire Brigade dealing with a blaze in Carrickmines retail park

Swimming ban in place for three Dublin beaches over sewage concerns

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.