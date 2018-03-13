News

Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese

Locals are hopeful

Shutterstock 182959805

Plans to build 500 homes in St Paul’s College in Raheny in north Dublin could be shelved due to migrating geese that live in the area during winter. 

The Irish Independent reports that Dublin City Council chief Owen Keegan is recommending An Bord Pleanala to refuse the application by Crekav Trading partly because of the effect it would have on Brent geese, a protected species that migrate to the area every year. 

Locals opposing the build had raised concerns that the housing development would mean the loss of sports pitches used by local clubs, and delivered a petition with more than 3,000 signatures asking Mr Keegan to make a submission to the board to oppose the plans.

In his 28-page chief executive’s report to ABP, Mr Keegan says: “It has not been demonstrated to the satisfaction of the planning authorities that the St Paul’s lands can be developed without having an adverse impact on Brent geese due to the loss of habitat.”

More than 170 individual planning issues were raised on the report.

Crekav Trading has said that it plans to replace the pitches currently on the land with a gym and two all-weather pitches.

READ NEXT: 10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday
Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
Dubliners Warned About Risk Of Avalanches On Dublin And Wicklow Mountains Following Snow Storm
Dubliners Warned About Risk Of Avalanches On Dublin And Wicklow Mountains Following Snow Storm
Dublin Bus Announce Timetable Changes For Routes 68/a and 69
Dublin Bus Announce Timetable Changes For Routes 68/a and 69
Parents Warned After "Suspicious Approaches" To Children Outside Two Dublin Schools
Parents Warned After "Suspicious Approaches" To Children Outside Two Dublin Schools
Ruby's Pizza & Grill Will Give You Free Cocktails For Flipping A Coin This Week
Ruby's Pizza & Grill Will Give You Free Cocktails For Flipping A Coin This Week
Dublin Water Restrictions "Could Last Weeks" As Irish Water Revises The Situation
Dublin Water Restrictions "Could Last Weeks" As Irish Water Revises The Situation
Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
Feature

10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin

Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin

Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
Dublin

7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
What's On

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
Lifestyle

There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
A Massive Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival Is Happening On Leeson Street This Month
Sponsored

A Massive Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival Is Happening On Leeson Street This Month
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin

'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin